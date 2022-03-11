WebXtra: Goodman-LeGrand Museum showcases historic, antique quilts

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Goodman-LeGrand Museum, located at 624 N. Broadway Ave. is hosting the antique quilt display once again through Saturday, April 9. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



The exhibit features 29 quilts from the 1830s to the 1950s on display throughout the home. The display includes a quilt from the 1830s and an 1880s quilt owned by the Goodman family.



Admission is free, but a suggested $2 donation per person will go toward the day-to-day operation of the museum. Groups of 10 or more are $2 each.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.