Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

VIDEO: Nebraska police cruiser smashed by semi during snowstorm

NSP Cruiser Cam video shows the moment of impact when a semi hit the cruiser. The trooper saw the out-of-control semi and was able to get out of the way.
By 10/11 NOW and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 7:22 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - Newly released video shows the moment of impact when an out-of-control semitruck slammed into a Nebraska State Patrol cruiser during a snowstorm in December 2021.

NSP said Trooper James Roberts was responding to a crash between a semi and an SUV near Elm Creek on Interstate 80 the evening of Dec. 10.

While responding to that crash, Roberts had parked his patrol unit in the median.

Another semi then jack-knifed while approaching the crash scene and struck the patrol unit, totaling it.

“Incredible job by Trooper Roberts to stay alert, recognize the oncoming danger, and get himself and others out of the way,” the State Patrol said in a social media post Thursday.

The vehicle smashed into the cruiser from behind. Roberts had been in front of his vehicle.

The moment of impact happened about six seconds after the trooper ran out of the way.

Roberts was not injured, nor was the semi driver.

“We are extremely thankful our trooper was not injured. This incident could have been tragic,” Col. John Bolduc said in a press release issued shortly after the incident. “This is a prime example of why we plead with motorists to slow down in winter driving conditions.”

Copyright 2022 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Renee Fowler, 35, was charged with injury to the disable/elderly/child.
Tyler nurse accused of repeatedly abusing special needs child
One person is dead after an 18-wheeler overturned in Hopkins County Wednesday night.
Michigan man dies in two-vehicle wreck on I-30 in Hopkins County
First Alert Traffic
Portion of Tyler’s SE Loop 323 to remain closed after one-vehicle wreck
Coleman is an employee in the Upshur County District Clerk’s Office.
Upshur County district clerk employee arrested for official oppression
Top Shelf Poker Room
Top Shelf Poker Room in Flint shut down by county

Latest News

Controversy surrounds Smith County Democratic Party’s precinct chair ballot drawing
Controversy surrounds Smith County Democratic Party’s precinct chair ballot drawing
Two Years Since First Case
Gregg County Health Authority talks about 2 years in COVID-19′s shadow
Top Shelf Poker Room in Flint shut down by county
Top Shelf Poker Room in Flint shut down by county
An explosion is seen in an apartment building after a Russian army tank fires in Mariupol,...
Russian warplanes, artillery widen attack on Ukraine, hit industrial hub
Source: KLTV Staff
Gregg County Health Authority talks about 2 years in COVID-19′s shadow