Upshur County district clerk employee arrested for official oppression

Coleman is an employee in the Upshur County District Clerk's Office.
Coleman is an employee in the Upshur County District Clerk’s Office.(Upshur County sheriff)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST
UPHSUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - According to the Uphsur County Sheriff’s Office, a Gilmer man has been arrested and is being investigated on official oppression charges.

Jon Christopher Coleman, 51, was arrested Thursday on the charge of official oppression, a class A misdemeanor. Coleman is chief deputy clerk in the Upshur County District Clerk’s Office.

Coleman was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Potter and released on $3500 bond.

The arresting agency is the Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers, who are investigating this case. No other information was available on the arrest.

