Upshur County district clerk employee arrested for official oppression

UPHSUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - According to the Uphsur County Sheriff’s Office, a Gilmer man has been arrested and is being investigated on official oppression charges.

Jon Christopher Coleman, 51, was arrested Thursday on the charge of official oppression, a class A misdemeanor. Coleman is chief deputy clerk in the Upshur County District Clerk’s Office.

Coleman was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Potter and released on $3500 bond.

The arresting agency is the Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers, who are investigating this case. No other information was available on the arrest.

