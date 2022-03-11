Tyler native Fritz Hager III talks upcoming American Idol audition

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School (back when it was still called that) and now he’s set to appear on American Idol’s televised audition round. Fritz Hager III, son of former Tyler ISD School Board member Fritz Hager, spoke with East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler about growing up in Tyler, how he prepared for his big moment and what the whole process has been like.

