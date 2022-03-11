Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Students at Tyler’s Clarkston Elementary put STEAM skills to use

STEAM Day at Clarkston Elementary School
STEAM Day at Clarkston Elementary School((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:08 PM CST
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Students at Clarkston Elementary School in Tyler got to put their STEAM skills to use on Friday.

During Friday’s STEAM day, students learned coding to operate robots on courses with recyclable goods. Other students also built their own robots out of the recyclable materials and applied math in building hideouts for the robots that they constructed.

“It’s great I like the concept of stamp and STEAM. It’s just amazing,” said 3rd grader Drake Stocks.

“So students that are artistic they have a little bit of art that they like to enjoy. The coding they especially love. The engineering and building is something they really enjoy doing,” said Media Technology Specialist Carlie Smith.

Friday was their first STEAM day that they have done on campus. Next month they plan to have a STEAM day with kindergarten after a field trip to the zoo.

