SFA baseball set to open conference play on Saturday against Lamar

SFA Baseball practice (KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:05 PM CST
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lumberjacks will play their first conference games in the WAC this Saturday and Sunday when they host the Lamar Cardinals.

The ‘Jacks are 4-6 on the season and looking to win the games that matter the most.

“Pretty happy with what we have and what we have done so far,” head coach Johnny Cardenas said. “I think we have to do some things on the offensive side that can lead us to win some more games.”

The move to the WAC for SFA, Sam Houston, Lamar and Abilene Christian presented some geographical issues and also some help for UT-Rio Grande Valley and Tarleton State. The ‘Jacks will be in the Southwest Division of the WAC and will only play the other Texas schools in a round robin format with a handful of non conference mid-week games mixed in.

“All those conference teams in our division we know a lot of them: Sam, Lamar, Abilene Christian,” Cardenas said. “Then you bring in UTRGV and Tarleton will be new to us. Texas baseball is Texas baseball. They are going to be good and physical. Hopefully we can do what we can to make some hay against opponents we know.”

SFA will play a doubleheader on Saturday at Jaycees Field starting at 12 p.m. The third game in the series will be Sunday afternoon.

