Sam Wells named new head football coach, athletic director for Troup High School

TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - Troup ISD has named Sam Wells as its newest head football coach and athletic director.

Wells will replace John Eastman who is set to retire this summer. Wells is a veteran coach of 23 years, the last four of which have been with Troup. He previously has coached at Elkhart, Frankston, Elysian Fields, Palestine and Del Valley.

“I am very honored and excited to be athletic director and head football coach at Troup ISD, and I hope to build upon our success,” Wells said.

