Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Sam Wells named new head football coach, athletic director for Troup High School

Troup ISD
Troup ISD(Troup ISD)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - Troup ISD has named Sam Wells as its newest head football coach and athletic director.

Wells will replace John Eastman who is set to retire this summer. Wells is a veteran coach of 23 years, the last four of which have been with Troup. He previously has coached at Elkhart, Frankston, Elysian Fields, Palestine and Del Valley.

“I am very honored and excited to be athletic director and head football coach at Troup ISD, and I hope to build upon our success,” Wells said.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top Shelf Poker Room
Top Shelf Poker Room in Flint shut down by county
Jessica Renee Fowler, 35, was charged with injury to the disable/elderly/child.
Tyler nurse accused of repeatedly abusing special needs child
Pictured are (top row from left) Kristin Lee-Slack, Nicholas Peterson, and (bottom) Crystal...
3 arrested in connection with Rusk County oil field theft
Etoile ISD
Etoile ISD agrees to shut down over financial reasons
Kellie Renfro and her Sharelunker
Woman catches Sharelunker bass at Lake Nacogdoches

Latest News

State championship within reach for LaPoynor boys basketball
Heath Ragle will be the new athletic director and head football coach for Canton ISD.
Canton Eagles alum Heath Ragel named new head coach, athletic director
Terry Ward
State champion coach Terry Ward heading back to Tenaha
Source: Brownsboro ISD Facebook page
Bearettes bring home first ever UIL basketball championship