Rains County Jail added to state’s non-compliant list

EMORY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rains County Jail has been added to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards’ non-compliant list.

The inspection took place on Feb. 9. The report lists issues with inmate observation and mentally disabled inmate intake.

The report states observations of inmates in holding cells are not conducted within the required 30-minute intervals. It also states staff did not notify the magistrate within 12 hours as required about inmates who are known to be mentally disabled or suicidal.

The state adds jail to its non-compliant list upon failed inspections. If the jail passes a follow-up inspection, the county is removed from the list.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.