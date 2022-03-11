Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Portable planetarium gives Trinity School of Texas students glimpse of final frontier

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - They had the vastness of outer space in their gymnasium.

Trinity School of Texas set up a portable planetarium for all their students this week. There were many shows to choose from in the inflatable planetarium. Students would lay on the ground and take in astronomy projected on the dome. For many students it was their first planetarium experience.

“When I walked in it was dark and then the lights turned on. It was pretty and a fun experience. I find astronomy already interesting, but I just like watching the stars; really pretty,” said Trinity School sixth grader Reya Srivastava.

The planetarium is owned by Region 7, and is loaned out to schools after the teachers get some training on how to run it, and set it up.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Trinity School of Texas science teacher LeeAnne Gross gave KLTV's Jamey Boyum a look inside the Region 7 portable planetarium.

Most Read

Top Shelf Poker Room
Top Shelf Poker Room in Flint shut down by county
Jessica Renee Fowler, 35, was charged with injury to the disable/elderly/child.
Tyler nurse accused of repeatedly abusing special needs child
Pictured are (top row from left) Kristin Lee-Slack, Nicholas Peterson, and (bottom) Crystal...
3 arrested in connection with Rusk County oil field theft
Etoile ISD
Etoile ISD agrees to shut down over financial reasons
Kellie Renfro and her Sharelunker
Woman catches Sharelunker bass at Lake Nacogdoches

Latest News

Victims of burn pit areas during military service could get help from new legislation
East Texas victims of burn pit areas during military service could get help from new legislation
East Texas victims of burn pit areas during military service could get help from new legislation
Pets fur people
Beloved Tyler stray dog’s death inspires donations to no-kill shelter
fun activities
Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas get a little help from cell phone provider
Controversy surrounds Smith County Democratic Party’s precinct chair ballot drawing
Controversy surrounds Smith County Democratic Party’s precinct chair ballot drawing