Portable planetarium gives Trinity School of Texas students glimpse of final frontier

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - They had the vastness of outer space in their gymnasium.

Trinity School of Texas set up a portable planetarium for all their students this week. There were many shows to choose from in the inflatable planetarium. Students would lay on the ground and take in astronomy projected on the dome. For many students it was their first planetarium experience.

“When I walked in it was dark and then the lights turned on. It was pretty and a fun experience. I find astronomy already interesting, but I just like watching the stars; really pretty,” said Trinity School sixth grader Reya Srivastava.

The planetarium is owned by Region 7, and is loaned out to schools after the teachers get some training on how to run it, and set it up.

