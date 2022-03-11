Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Permian graduate “working 9-5″ as Dolly Parton’s photographer

By Kate Porter
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:35 PM CST
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Country music’s leading lady, Dolly Parton, released a new album last week.

The photos for that album, cover art included, were taken by Permian graduate Stacie Huckeba.

For decades, Dolly Parton has been a pop culture icon with several chart topping songs.

When Stacie Huckeba was asked to photograph Dolly, she couldn’t say no.

“I was taking pictures from the time I was tiny. I loved the idea that you could capture a moment in time,” said Huckeba.

Stacie Huckeba spent her time at Permian High School with a camera in her hand shooting for the school paper or taking pictures of her classmates.

She says what she truly loved was taking photos of musicians and never missed a chance to do that when one rolled through Odessa.

“I’ve been shooting artists and musicians really since high school there in Odessa, Texas. I remember shooting Sammy Hagar when I was like 15 at the Ector County Coliseum,” said Huckeba.

Huckeba has worked with several celebrity clients over the years and became part of Dolly’s team in 2020.

It was after Huckeba took photos of Dolly playing at the Ryman that she started “working 9 to 5″ for the superstar.

“It started with this photo. I took a bunch of shots of her at the Ryman this night live. She loved the work, and she loved this picture specifically. Several years after that they tapped me to come do her Christmas album…the Holly Dolly Christmas in 2020,” said Huckeba.

The photo on Dolly’s latest album “Run, Rose, Run” was a personal favorite of Huckeba’s during the shoot.

But she was surprised when it was selected for the cover.

“I had dreamed of getting her in front of a 12 minute sky for years and years and years. We finally pulled it off this year. I didn’t know if they were going to use it because she had several choices of what she wanted for the album cover. What they originally envisioned for it wound up being very different,” said Huckeba.

Huckeba’s passion for photography took her out of Odessa.

But she hasn’t forgotten her roots and wanted to share a message with young people across the Permian Basin.

“Stick with your art, stick with your passion. Get out of there when you can if you can. Go places where the weird is the norm. Stay true to your roots. Stay true to your soul.”

Huckeba says that she is currently working on exciting new projects with Dolly, but those are top secret for now.

