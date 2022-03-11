Permanent stoplight at George Richey/McCann Road intersection becoming closer to reality

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - New poles for a permanent stoplight are up at the intersection of George Richey Road and McCann Road in Longview.

A temporary traffic signal is still in use until the project is completed. The City of Longview, Gregg County, LEDCO, TXDOT and NET RMA are sharing the cost for the project, which is about $400,000.

The intersection saw multiple crashes before the project took place, including one on October 20 of last year, when a loaded logging truck and SUV collided.

RELATED:

+ Stoplight planned for George Richey/McCann Road intersection in Longview

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.