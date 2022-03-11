Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Winter Weather Advisories for northern counties for some part of our Friday. Sleet/Snow, mainly PM Hrs. Lots of sun over the weekend.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:54 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Winter Weather Advisories for Hopkins, Hunt, Delta, Rains counties from 6 AM Fri - 6 PM Fri. Up to .50″, and maybe nearer to 1″ of sleet/snow and a glaze of ice possible. Winter Weather Advisory from 10 AM Fri - Midnight Fri, for Franklin, Titus, Morris, Camp, Upshur, Wood for up to 1″ of snow. Winter Weather Advisory from 6 PM until Midnight Friday for Cass, Gregg, Marion, and Harrison counties for snowfall totals of up to 1″ are possible. Slippery Road Conditions will be possible in the advisory areas as bridges/overpasses may become slick very late in the day as temperatures drop into the lower 30s. Please drive carefully, especially Friday night/Saturday morning as temperatures drop into the mid to upper 20s by Saturday morning. www.drivetexas.org for the latest on road conditions. A great tool. Use it. After this winter mess moves out late Friday night, we are looking for lots of sunshine this weekend. A cold start on Saturday for sure, then a nice warming trend is likely. Another weak front on Monday evening may bring a few showers to our area and another on Thursday night, but temperatures will be well above freezing, so no wintry precipitation is even possible.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top Shelf Poker Room
Top Shelf Poker Room in Flint shut down by county
Jessica Renee Fowler, 35, was charged with injury to the disable/elderly/child.
Tyler nurse accused of repeatedly abusing special needs child
Pictured are (top row from left) Kristin Lee-Slack, Nicholas Peterson, and (bottom) Crystal...
3 arrested in connection with Rusk County oil field theft
Etoile ISD
Etoile ISD agrees to shut down over financial reasons
Kellie Renfro and her Sharelunker
Woman catches Sharelunker bass at Lake Nacogdoches

Latest News

No more Advisories...Cold AM Temps This Weekend. Lots of Sunshine. Rain late Monday.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
No more Advisories...Cold AM Temps This Weekend. Lots of Sunshine. Rain late Monday.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Flurries/Sleet and some freezing rain possible over northern counties through the evening hours.
Evening Weather at your Fingertips
Flurries/Sleet and some freezing rain possible over northern counties through the evening hours.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips