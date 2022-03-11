Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Winter Weather Advisories for Hopkins, Hunt, Delta, Rains counties from 6 AM Fri - 6 PM Fri. Up to .50″, and maybe nearer to 1″ of sleet/snow and a glaze of ice possible. Winter Weather Advisory from 10 AM Fri - Midnight Fri, for Franklin, Titus, Morris, Camp, Upshur, Wood for up to 1″ of snow. Winter Weather Advisory from 6 PM until Midnight Friday for Cass, Gregg, Marion, and Harrison counties for snowfall totals of up to 1″ are possible. Slippery Road Conditions will be possible in the advisory areas as bridges/overpasses may become slick very late in the day as temperatures drop into the lower 30s. Please drive carefully, especially Friday night/Saturday morning as temperatures drop into the mid to upper 20s by Saturday morning. www.drivetexas.org for the latest on road conditions. A great tool. Use it. After this winter mess moves out late Friday night, we are looking for lots of sunshine this weekend. A cold start on Saturday for sure, then a nice warming trend is likely. Another weak front on Monday evening may bring a few showers to our area and another on Thursday night, but temperatures will be well above freezing, so no wintry precipitation is even possible.

