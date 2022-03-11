Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:42 AM CST
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Clouds are increasing and temperatures are most likely at their warmest this morning. Expect temperatures in the 40s and 50s this morning to fall into the 30s this afternoon behind a cold front. Scattered showers will develop along the front and as temperatures fall, rain will become a sleet and snow mix through the afternoon. Accumulations will be minimal mainly along and north of I-20. Watch out on bridges and overpasses late tonight and through early tomorrow morning. A hard freeze starts the day Saturday with temperatures in the 20s, but as clouds clear, sunshine will continue into the weekend with a gradual warming trend. More rain is back in the forecast Monday, especially late in the day. Temperatures next week look to stay at or above average for this time of the year.

