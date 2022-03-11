Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Italian sausage-potato soup by Mama Steph

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This soup is perfect for a chilly night, but if we’re being honest, we’ll eat soup all year long if it’s really delicious ... and this one is.

Italian sausage-potato soup

Ingredients

2 teaspoons of Italian seasoning

1 pound of Italian-style ground turkey sausage, hot or mild

2 tablespoons olive oil (or butter)

1 cup chopped onion

1/2 cup each diced carrots and celery

3 teaspoons garlic, minced

1 teaspoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon hot sauce

3 tablespoons plain flour

quart of chicken broth or vegetable broth

1 cup half and half

2 cans diced potatoes, drained

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

Method:

Place a Dutch oven over medium heat, and add the oil and sausage. Break up the sausage as it browns, then add the vegetables.

Add the soy sauce and hot sauce, then sprinkle in the flour, stirring well. Cook for a couple of minutes, then add the chicken broth, whisking in. Add the potatoes.

Stir in the heavy cream, then bring soup to a simmer. When everything is heated through, add the cheese and allow to melt into the broth. Serve hot, sprinkled with additional cheese or some red pepper flakes, if desired.

