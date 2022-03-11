Former East Texas high school, college football coach trying to help Ukrainian friends

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A longtime East Texas football coach with ties to Ukraine is doing all he can to help his friends, who are trying to flee the Russian invasion.

Having made many trips to the Ukraine as part of a ministry, Mark Sartain of Harleton, the former ETBU and White Oak High School head football coach, is hoping his efforts can make a difference. He is on a mission to help his friends in Ukraine.

“When I was head coach at East Texas Baptist university, we began taking trips to Ukraine,” Mark said. “We connected with a ministry called Open Doors Camp in Ukraine.”

The biggest concern is safety. Some have fled, and some still remain in the cities that are being attacked. They’re staying to minister.

“That’s incredible. They’re baking hundreds of loaves of bread every day, serving soldiers as well as civilians,” Mark said.

Mark began to received messages from his Ukrainian friends shortly before the Russian offensive.

“They’re stressed. Panic and fear. They started buying suitcases and filling them with essentials for families on the move,” he said.

At the center of the effort is Mark’s friend Alex Siminov, who fled with his family to Romania.

“But he is attempting to get back in with a van to start rescuing other families and bringing them to safety,” Mark said. “I’m extremely concerned for his safety because he won’t stop. He will continue to minister and rescue as many as he can.”

Mark has worked for years with summer camps in Ukraine, particularly helping orphans there.

“They’re digging bunkers behind the camp barracks; it looks literally like a war zone,” he said.

Mark’s mission is to get as much help to them as he can through a relief organization.

“These people have been where we have not been. They’ve been oppressed; they have been under communist rule. We need to take a message and a lesson from their faithfulness, their courage, and their resolve,” Mark said.

Sartain said East Texans can help by clicking this link, and navigating to Open Doors Christian Camp. the organization that Mark is using to help the Ukrainians with funding and supplies.

