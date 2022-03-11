Firefighters walk 140 miles for cancer, travel through Texoma

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - A 140 mile trek marches on along a Texoma highway for a firefighter on a mission.

On Thursday, Plano firefighter Jarrett Breshears and several others, began a 140 mile walk from downtown Celina, to raise money for firefighters who are battling cancer or have lost their lives due to line-of-duty cancer.

Nonprofit Neighbors United started WALKFORTHERED140 in Michigan, after founder Joe Warne lost his captain while serving in Celina to cancer.

The walk ends on Sunday when they reach Plano.

Last year they raised $92,000.

The firefighters and walkers will start their walk back up again at 8 a.m. Friday morning.

