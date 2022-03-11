Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Firefighters walk 140 miles for cancer, travel through Texoma

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:33 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - A 140 mile trek marches on along a Texoma highway for a firefighter on a mission.

On Thursday, Plano firefighter Jarrett Breshears and several others, began a 140 mile walk from downtown Celina, to raise money for firefighters who are battling cancer or have lost their lives due to line-of-duty cancer.

Nonprofit Neighbors United started WALKFORTHERED140 in Michigan, after founder Joe Warne lost his captain while serving in Celina to cancer.

The walk ends on Sunday when they reach Plano.

Last year they raised $92,000.

The firefighters and walkers will start their walk back up again at 8 a.m. Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top Shelf Poker Room
Top Shelf Poker Room in Flint shut down by county
Jessica Renee Fowler, 35, was charged with injury to the disable/elderly/child.
Tyler nurse accused of repeatedly abusing special needs child
Pictured are (top row from left) Kristin Lee-Slack, Nicholas Peterson, and (bottom) Crystal...
3 arrested in connection with Rusk County oil field theft
Etoile ISD
Etoile ISD agrees to shut down over financial reasons
Kellie Renfro and her Sharelunker
Woman catches Sharelunker bass at Lake Nacogdoches

Latest News

Victims of burn pit areas during military service could get help from new legislation
East Texas victims of burn pit areas during military service could get help from new legislation
East Texas victims of burn pit areas during military service could get help from new legislation
Pets fur people
Beloved Tyler stray dog’s death inspires donations to no-kill shelter
fun activities
Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas get a little help from cell phone provider
Controversy surrounds Smith County Democratic Party’s precinct chair ballot drawing
Controversy surrounds Smith County Democratic Party’s precinct chair ballot drawing