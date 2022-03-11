Electrical smoke reason for fire call at Tyler apartment complex

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters have responded to a possible fire at an apartment complex on Old Bullard Road.

Thursday night’s call came from the Dodson Apartment Complex, located at 3900 Old Bullard. Four fire trucks are at the scene as of 8:30 p.m. Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said that the call came from someone who said smoke was coming from the roof of one of the buildings.

A woman tells KLTV she was headed to work when she noticed smoke coming from the top of her apartment. She called 911 to be safe. Tyler firefighters searched the roof. Deputy Fire Chief Randy Lee said it was a smoldering electrical fire, and it was contained in about 15 minutes.

No damage was done to any other apartment.

The fire was at Dodson Apartment Complex. (KLTV)

No one was injured, fire department officials say.

