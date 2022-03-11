Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Electrical smoke reason for fire call at Tyler apartment complex

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:52 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters have responded to a possible fire at an apartment complex on Old Bullard Road.

Thursday night’s call came from the Dodson Apartment Complex, located at 3900 Old Bullard. Four fire trucks are at the scene as of 8:30 p.m. Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said that the call came from someone who said smoke was coming from the roof of one of the buildings.

A woman tells KLTV she was headed to work when she noticed smoke coming from the top of her apartment. She called 911 to be safe. Tyler firefighters searched the roof. Deputy Fire Chief Randy Lee said it was a smoldering electrical fire, and it was contained in about 15 minutes.

No damage was done to any other apartment.

The fire was at Dodson Apartment Complex.
The fire was at Dodson Apartment Complex.(KLTV)

No one was injured, fire department officials say.

The fire was at Dodson Apartment Complex.
The fire was at Dodson Apartment Complex.(KLTV)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top Shelf Poker Room
Top Shelf Poker Room in Flint shut down by county
Jessica Renee Fowler, 35, was charged with injury to the disable/elderly/child.
Tyler nurse accused of repeatedly abusing special needs child
Pictured are (top row from left) Kristin Lee-Slack, Nicholas Peterson, and (bottom) Crystal...
3 arrested in connection with Rusk County oil field theft
Etoile ISD
Etoile ISD agrees to shut down over financial reasons
Kellie Renfro and her Sharelunker
Woman catches Sharelunker bass at Lake Nacogdoches

Latest News

Kellie Renfro and her Sharelunker
Woman caught ShareLunker bass after ‘last-minute’ decision to go fishing
Saturday Weather Trivia 3-12-22
Saturday Weather Trivia
Victims of burn pit areas during military service could get help from new legislation
East Texas victims of burn pit areas during military service could get help from new legislation
East Texas victims of burn pit areas during military service could get help from new legislation
Pets fur people
Beloved Tyler stray dog’s death inspires donations to no-kill shelter