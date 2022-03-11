Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Winter Weather Advisories for Hunt, Hopkins, Delta, Rains until 6 PM. .10″-.50″ snow/sleet mix, glaze of ice. For Franklin, Titus, Morris, Camp, Wood, Upshur, Smith until Midnight. Up to 1″ of Snow / Smith, <1″. For Cass, Marion, Harrison, Gregg from 6 PM - Midnight for up to 1″ of snow. Most of the wintry precipitation should begin to move into the NW and Northern areas this afternoon/evening hours. Some slick spots on roadways are possible, so if you venture out later this evening, please drive carefully. www.drivetexas.org for the latest road conditions. As the temperatures get colder and colder this afternoon, and the moisture moves through, the chance for the wintry precipitation increases, especially within the advisory area. Overnight tonight, we are expecting to see the skies clear, and temperatures drop into the middle to upper 20s. So, Please protect the 4 Ps. People, Pets, Pipes, and Plants. Near Freezing again on Sunday morning, but we should warm up quickly during the day. Plenty of sunshine is expected for the weekend with clouds returning on Monday. Rain chances should increase during the second half of the day on Monday with even a chance for a few isolated thundershowers/storms as another front moves through. This front will not have the cold air with it that our current from has. Tuesday and Wednesday look pretty nice, but another cold front is expected very early on Friday which could bring more rain to our area. Not much cold air with that front either.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.