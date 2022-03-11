Beto O’Rourke discusses teacher pay, political unity during Nacogdoches campaign stop

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Former Democratic congressman Beto O’Rourke made another stop in Nacogdoches Thursday evening, as he sets his sights on the Governor’s mansion.

The former U.S. Senate and Presidential candidate is set to face Republican incumbent Greg Abbott in the November general election.

Tonight, O’Rourke was greeted by fans of all ages. During this visit, O’Rourke encouraged voters not to worry so much about who’s a Democratic or Republican, but on those who focus on real world issues, like teacher pay increases and retirement pensions.

“Our teachers who very often are working two and three jobs just to make ends meet, that didn’t get into this for the glory or the pay. They did it because of those kids,” O’Rourke stated.

This is O’Rourke’s sixth visit to Nacogdoches, spanning three campaigns. O’Rourke shared that rural East Texas is a vital part of the state and that Deep East Texans need job security.

“The state is so fractured now. People aren’t talking to each other, trusting each other, listening to one another working together. We need to bring people back together,” said O’Rourke.

O’Rourke’s next campaign stop is in Mesquite on Saturday.

According to Greg Abbott’s website, he doesn’t have any upcoming events scheduled.

