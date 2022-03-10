Special Health Resources aims to educate students, community on HIV/AIDS prevention

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Thursday is National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day. Special Health Resources (SHR) is on Tyler Junior College’s campus providing resources and free testing for students and the community to help address the impact of HIV.

HIV, or human immunodeficiency virus, is a virus that attacks the body’s immune system. If it’s not treated, it can lead to AIDS, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome. Nakia Smith, the iConnect team leader with SHR, who was at the event, said their goal was to educate visitors.

“It’s pretty much a sexually transmitted disease that happens through sexual contact. But there’s so many different changes that have happened in it,” Smith said. “Before there was such a regiment that people had to take an exorbitant amount of pills on a daily basis. Now they got it down to one or two different medications that they’re taking. As long as they’re taken on a daily basis, they’re living long and productive lives now.”

Smith said they recommend people who are sexually active get tested every three to six months. In Texas alone, almost 98 thousand people were living with HIV in 2019, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

“Smith County ranks 17th in the state of Texas as far as people living with HIV. We have Gregg County ranking at number 21. That breaks down to, in Gregg County, 515 people and 504 people in Smith County,” Smith said.

For TJC student Marissa Tyson, she was glad to see something like this on campus, and get free testing and resources.

“I think it’s important that it’s free because people need to know what they have. They need to know the risks when they have sex. They need to know about the preventatives and all that other stuff so that people can have healthier lives. So I think it’s important,” Tyson said.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.