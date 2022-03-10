Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Green Acres Baptist Church prepares aid for Ukranian refugees

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:47 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The United Nations said that more than 2.3 million refugees have left Ukraine since the start of Russia’s invasion last month. Now, an East Texas church is preparing to help refugees fleeing Ukraine.

Green Acres Baptist Church Mission Pastor John Roach said GABC has partnerships overseas aiding Ukrainian’s in Poland, Romania, and Italy.

“Primarily what we’re doing is partnering with those ministries that are on the ground, providing support,” Roach said.

One partner in Poland said the greatest need on the border right now is transportation help.

“It’s just overwhelming the number of people that are at the border that are trying to get across. People that are waiting for several hours, if not days, simply because transportation isn’t available,” Roach said.

The mission group also has partners in Italy.

“They filled six different trucks, kind of big box trucks full of medicine, clothing, food, and delivered these to the border and to different refugee centers to make sure that women and children are fed, and clothed, and taken care of,” Roach said.

The mission team is setting up a plan to send volunteers to Poland and Romania to help aid refugees.

“It’s overwhelming to see the support that people want to provide. The willingness to put their lives on hold. Their desire to just love those that are in a unique and difficult situation, and far more people are saying ‘yes’ to this than saying ‘no’ so, it’s so encouraging,” Roach said.

“There’s so many people in our area, Tyler especially, that are just responding not only financially, but they’re asking to go. Several people are ready to go, and I’m just blown away at the kindness and generosity of East Texas.”

For more information on how to get involved, click here.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top Shelf Poker Room
Top Shelf Poker Room in Flint shut down by county
Jessica Renee Fowler, 35, was charged with injury to the disable/elderly/child.
Tyler nurse accused of repeatedly abusing special needs child
Pictured are (top row from left) Kristin Lee-Slack, Nicholas Peterson, and (bottom) Crystal...
3 arrested in connection with Rusk County oil field theft
Etoile ISD
Etoile ISD agrees to shut down over financial reasons
Kellie Renfro and her Sharelunker
Woman catches Sharelunker bass at Lake Nacogdoches

Latest News

Pets fur people
Beloved Tyler stray dog’s death inspires donations to no-kill shelter
In celebration of the 110th anniversary, Girl Scouts will team up with T-Mobile volunteers on a...
Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas get a little help from cell phone provider
WEBXTRA: Tyler stray who eluded many, loved by many dies
Goodbye, Brownie: Tyler stray loved by many dies
Brownie didn't seem to want to be taken in by anyone. He was happiest roaming a certain path...
Brownie, the beloved South Tyler stray who eluded capture, has died