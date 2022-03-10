Green Acres Baptist Church prepares aid for Ukranian refugees

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The United Nations said that more than 2.3 million refugees have left Ukraine since the start of Russia’s invasion last month. Now, an East Texas church is preparing to help refugees fleeing Ukraine.

Green Acres Baptist Church Mission Pastor John Roach said GABC has partnerships overseas aiding Ukrainian’s in Poland, Romania, and Italy.

“Primarily what we’re doing is partnering with those ministries that are on the ground, providing support,” Roach said.

One partner in Poland said the greatest need on the border right now is transportation help.

“It’s just overwhelming the number of people that are at the border that are trying to get across. People that are waiting for several hours, if not days, simply because transportation isn’t available,” Roach said.

The mission group also has partners in Italy.

“They filled six different trucks, kind of big box trucks full of medicine, clothing, food, and delivered these to the border and to different refugee centers to make sure that women and children are fed, and clothed, and taken care of,” Roach said.

The mission team is setting up a plan to send volunteers to Poland and Romania to help aid refugees.

“It’s overwhelming to see the support that people want to provide. The willingness to put their lives on hold. Their desire to just love those that are in a unique and difficult situation, and far more people are saying ‘yes’ to this than saying ‘no’ so, it’s so encouraging,” Roach said.

“There’s so many people in our area, Tyler especially, that are just responding not only financially, but they’re asking to go. Several people are ready to go, and I’m just blown away at the kindness and generosity of East Texas.”

For more information on how to get involved, click here.

