WAC quarterfinal matchup set for Lumberjacks

2021 SFA basketball
2021 SFA basketball(SFA Athletics)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:44 AM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA men’s basketball team is all set to play in the Western Athletic Conference quarterfinals.

The ‘Jacks will take on Abilene Christian in Las Vegas Thursday night at 10:30 p.m. CT. The Wildcats overcame a 4 point deficit at the half to beat Utah Valley 82-74. SFA is 22-8 on the year and 14-4 in conference play. The team is on a 10 game winning streak entering the contest. SFA has beat ACU twice this season, 64-58 and 73-71.

”This is where your team has to shine and play better,” head coach Kyle Keller said. “We have to do better in certain areas. We have to cut down on our turnovers. We have to make free throws. All the little things that make a team great.”

This will be the first postseason game for the ‘Jacks sine 2018. Senior Guard Gavin Kensmil is the only one player on the team with postseason experience, playing for Iona in the NCAA Tournament as a freshman.

“When you talk about doubters that is one thing I have carried with me since freshman year,” Kensmil said. “I wanted to prove that I could be a vital part of a really good team and try to make it back to the NCAA tournament. I played my freshman year but did not play a lot so I don’t want to really take credit for that. I am just happy and excited I am finally in a position where I can be an important part of this team and I am excited to see where we can go.”

