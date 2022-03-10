Goodbye, Brownie: Tyler stray loved by many dies

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - He wouldn’t let anyone be his master, but he certainly wouldn’t turn down a free hamburger.

Brownie was a stray dog who roamed South Tyler. He died on March 9. Although he was loved by many, no one could pet him.

They say he was over 20 years old, but no one knows for sure. Francie Hodges and Steve Nipp crossed paths with Brownie the dog many times since 2015 when Francie spotted him at Rice Road and Old Bullard Road in Tyler.

“I had a package of hamburger meat, and I pulled it out and started just chunking little pieces to him. He came up, and I was trying my best to rescue him. I didn’t know his story at that point,” Hodges said. “And I got in with some of the rescue groups. And they said, ‘Oh, that’s Brownie. You’ll never be able to catch him. He’s feral; he’s got his own story,’” Hodges said.

Nipp works at Southside Furniture next to an empty lot at Rice and Old Bullard where Brownie lived under a church.

“We called him Roamy because he roamed all over the neighborhood, and we knew he went down to Hollytree. We know that about the farthest north he would go was the Taco Bueno in the afternoon,” Nipp said.

Hodges has video and pictures of Brownie. She said Brownie had street smarts and would look both ways before crossing a road. One day, the church was torn down and Brownie was just gone. Then, “I saw the Facebook page someone had started,” Hodges said

It said Brownie had moved about a mile south around the Hollytree Country Club, but he still had his route which included Chuy’s and Ming’s Café.

“He would take baths and cool off in the fountain in front of Michael’s,” Hodges said.

She said Brownie was never aggressive towards anyone, but when a co-worker of Nipp’s once touched Brownie, it prompted an immediate reaction.

“He yelped like he had been abused,” Nipp said.

Brownie began staying at Jamie Hancock’s home in Hollytree, where friends of Brownie had come to visit.

“Brownie adopted us a couple of years ago. He lived in the bushes of this house. When he got really cold, we got him a box. And so for the last year, year and a half he’s been here,” Hancock said.

They got him a warming pad, and he survived the freeze of 2021 on their front porch.

“The best for him was not a home with a fence. His home was the neighborhood. His home was where he wanted to be,” Hodges said.

He was still free to wander, but on March 8 he died in his sleep. His friends say they still find themselves looking for him around Hollytree, and probably will for quite a while.

Friends of Brownie have plans for a memorial and some kind of statue or plaque in Hollytree commemorating the free spirit of Brownie.

