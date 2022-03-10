Sheriff discusses electronic gaming rooms being shut down in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A law enforcement operation in one East Texas county has resulted in arrests and the closure of two locations that were running illegal electronic gaming machines, which are more commonly known as eight-liners.

In the evidence room of the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office are 68 eight-liner machines recently seized from two illegal gaming room locations.

Over a week ago, two people were arrested on illegal gambling and drug charges at another location.

“We knew we had four that were operating inside Rusk County. We’d already had enough information and probable cause,” said Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez.

Games, cash, and drugs were seized.

What makes some machines legal and some illegal?

“Remuneration! If the house is taking a cut, making profits on this, then it becomes illegal. One, they are paying out in cash, and two, the house is taking a cut,” the sheriff said.

If a player takes any compensation from gaming, they’ve committed a crime.

Far from being a harmless business, electronic gaming has a dark side.

“The by-product of some of these gaming facilities is that there are other crimes that are usually being committed,” Valdez said.

During the course of these operations, investigators have found that it’s not always locals that are running these game rooms.

“Most of the games are run through the internet. If someone in Omaha, Nebraska, owns this system, with the click of a mouse, they can make those games for however long they wish to never pay out anything,” Valdez said.

The bottom line is the law is on the books.

“If we find out you’re breaking one of these laws, we’re going to shut you down,” Valdez said.

The machine confiscations were the result of an investigation conducted by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.

Sheriff Valdez said they expect more arrests in the cases.

