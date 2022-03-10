Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Texas flagged 27,000 mail ballots for rejection in primary

More than 27,000 mail ballots in Texas were flagged for rejection in the first test of new...
More than 27,000 mail ballots in Texas were flagged for rejection in the first test of new voting restrictions enacted across the U.S.(Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - More than 27,000 mail ballots in Texas were flagged for rejection in the first test of new voting restrictions enacted across the U.S.

It puts the rate of rejected mail ballots in Texas on track to significantly surpass previous elections. That’s according to county-by-county reports obtained by The Associated Press following last week’s first-in-the-nation primary in Texas.

The figures are preliminary but provide the fullest picture to date of how new election rules rushed into place by Republicans following the 2020 election made it harder to vote for thousands of voters in both parties.

Some will wind up not having their ballots count at all.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Renee Fowler, 35, was charged with injury to the disable/elderly/child.
Tyler nurse accused of repeatedly abusing special needs child
One person is dead after an 18-wheeler overturned in Hopkins County Wednesday night.
Michigan man dies in two-vehicle wreck on I-30 in Hopkins County
First Alert Traffic
Portion of Tyler’s SE Loop 323 to remain closed after one-vehicle wreck
Source: KLTV Staff
Driver injured after SUV crashes into parked Tyler PD vehicle
Coleman is an employee in the Upshur County District Clerk’s Office.
Upshur County district clerk employee arrested for official oppression

Latest News

Fritz Hager III
Tyler native Fritz Hager III talks upcoming American Idol audition
Fritz Hager III
Tyler native Fritz Hager III talks upcoming American Idol audition
Source: KTRE Staff
East Texas Food Bank brings mobile pantry with fresh produce to Gladewater
George Richey/McCann Road intersection
Permanent stoplight at George Richey/McCann Road intersection becoming closer to reality
Pictured are (top row from left) Kristin Lee-Slack, Nicholas Peterson, and (bottom) Crystal...
3 arrested in connection with Rusk County oil field theft