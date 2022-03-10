Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Suspect found dead after standoff at home near Galveston Bay

Police say an armed suspect was found dead after an hourslong standoff at a home in a community...
Police say an armed suspect was found dead after an hourslong standoff at a home in a community near Galveston Bay.(WHSV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
CLEAR LAKE SHORES, Texas (AP) - Police say an armed suspect was found dead after an hourslong standoff at a home in a community near Galveston Bay.

The standoff happened Wednesday morning in Clear Lake Shores, located 22 miles northwest of Galveston. The community’s police department says an officer dispatched on a domestic-disturbance call went to a house about 5 a.m. Wednesday and was met with a gunshot from inside.

The officer injured his shoulder diving from the porch to safety. After 4 1/2 hours of negotiations, officers entered the house and found the suspected gunman dead.

Police have not said how he died.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

