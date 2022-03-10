Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
State championship within reach for LaPoynor boys basketball

By Michael Coleman
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
LAPOYNOR, Texas (KLTV) - One team from East Texas is playing for a boys’ high school basketball championship. It’s the LaPoynor Flyers and this team is ready!

When the Lapoynor boys’ basketball team faces Clarendon Friday morning for the right to play in the state championship in class 2a, conditioning will be the least of their problems. First-year coach Jim Reid is a stickler for conditioning. Reid said “we have eight guys on varsity, and we don’t have a ton of guys but we do like to push and run. So that’s one of the things we have, we have a little thing we do called the dirty dozen and it’s a conditioning drill we use. We feel that it really develops our toughness. We’re going to the game it’s been the same five or six guys have been playing the whole game they feel like that they can continue to work. I continue to go. We’re averaging about 75 points a game, so that’s a lot of our system just trying to push and that’s a big piece to it.”

The Flyers may not have been on many radars predicting a possible championship early when the season started, but that’s ok.

