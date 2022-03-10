Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Sunny and a little warmer on Thu. Cold Front Fri will bring in rain/wind and much colder temps. Cold Sat AM. Sunny Weekend.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Skies becoming mostly clear as we head into the overnight hours with temperatures remaining on the cool side. Lots of Sunshine on Thursday with a chilly morning and a very mild afternoon. The Friday Morning Cold Front we have been telling you about will move through a few hours later than forecast yesterday, but that will not change the overall picture for Friday’s Weather. Low temps in the morning, as the front moves through should be in the middle 40s, climbing into the middle 50s a few hours later, then fall throughout the afternoon into the lower 40s. Rain showers are expected as well, but the totals are expected to be fairly low...generally from .15″ to .25″. A few may bet more/less, but not much is anticipated. Winds will shift from the East to the NW and increase to 12-22 mph gusts 25 mph. Skies clear late on Friday night and will remain Sunny through much of the weekend. Low temps on Saturday morning are still expected to drop into the middle to upper 20s, so we will need to protect the 4 Ps. People, Pets, Pipes, and Plants from the cold morning temperatures. Near the freezing mark on Sunday morning before a very nice warm-up is expected. Another, very weak cold front moves through on Monday. Partly Cloudy and windy conditions are likely with a shower or two possible. Warming up even more by the middle of next week. Remember, Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend so please set your clocks AHEAD 1 Hour before you turn in this Saturday, or officially at 2 AM on Sunday morning. More daylight during the evening hours. Have a great night, East Texas.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tyler resident won $3 million from a Texas Lottery scratch-off game.
Tyler resident wins $3 million prize from scratch-off game
Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 20 and Estes Parkway involving an...
18-wheeler carrying race cars involved in fatal crash in Gregg County
Source: Gray News Media
Deaths of 2 found in pickup on Smith County road ruled double suicide
Jessica Renee Fowler, 35, was charged with injury to the disable/elderly/child.
Tyler nurse accused of repeatedly abusing special needs child
Emergency responders are on-site as reports come in regarding a bomb threat at Chapel Hill High...
Chapel Hill High School dismissed in connection with bomb threat

Latest News

Winter Weather Advisories for northern counties starting at 6 AM, but most wintry stuff starts...
Evening Weather at your Fingertips
Winter Weather Advisories for northern counties starting at 6 AM, but most wintry stuff starts...
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Thursday’s Weather: Mostly sunny and nice today