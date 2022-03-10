Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Skies becoming mostly clear as we head into the overnight hours with temperatures remaining on the cool side. Lots of Sunshine on Thursday with a chilly morning and a very mild afternoon. The Friday Morning Cold Front we have been telling you about will move through a few hours later than forecast yesterday, but that will not change the overall picture for Friday’s Weather. Low temps in the morning, as the front moves through should be in the middle 40s, climbing into the middle 50s a few hours later, then fall throughout the afternoon into the lower 40s. Rain showers are expected as well, but the totals are expected to be fairly low...generally from .15″ to .25″. A few may bet more/less, but not much is anticipated. Winds will shift from the East to the NW and increase to 12-22 mph gusts 25 mph. Skies clear late on Friday night and will remain Sunny through much of the weekend. Low temps on Saturday morning are still expected to drop into the middle to upper 20s, so we will need to protect the 4 Ps. People, Pets, Pipes, and Plants from the cold morning temperatures. Near the freezing mark on Sunday morning before a very nice warm-up is expected. Another, very weak cold front moves through on Monday. Partly Cloudy and windy conditions are likely with a shower or two possible. Warming up even more by the middle of next week. Remember, Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend so please set your clocks AHEAD 1 Hour before you turn in this Saturday, or officially at 2 AM on Sunday morning. More daylight during the evening hours. Have a great night, East Texas.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.