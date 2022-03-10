Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Michigan man dies in two-vehicle wreck on I-30 in Hopkins County

One person is dead after an 18-wheeler overturned in Hopkins County Wednesday night.
One person is dead after an 18-wheeler overturned in Hopkins County Wednesday night.(Brad Parker)
By Nahum Lopez
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 29-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 30 in Hopkins County that involved two 18-wheelers Wednesday night.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers investigated the wreck, which occurred approximately seven miles east of Sulphur Springs at about 11 p.m. Wednesday.

A preliminary crash report shows that Fadi Kathawa was driving a 2016 Freightliner truck tractor towing a trailer east on I-30.

For an unknown reason, the Freightliner veered off I-30 and struck a guardrail. The truck and its trailer rolled over across the eastbound lanes, the press release stated. The Freightliner was then struck by a 2008 International truck tractor towing a trailer.

“The driver of Vehicle 1 (the Freightliner) was ejected and died at the scene,” the press release stated.

The driver of the International truck, Lester Brown, 33, of Las Vegas, Nevada, was treated and released.

Numerous eastbound lanes of I-30 were closed until the wreck was cleared. The blocked eastbound lanes are now open, according to DPS Sgt. Gregg Williams.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Renee Fowler, 35, was charged with injury to the disable/elderly/child.
Tyler nurse accused of repeatedly abusing special needs child
First Alert Traffic
Portion of Tyler’s SE Loop 323 to remain closed after one-vehicle wreck
Source: KLTV Staff
Driver injured after SUV crashes into parked Tyler PD vehicle
Coleman is an employee in the Upshur County District Clerk’s Office.
Upshur County district clerk employee arrested for official oppression

Latest News

George Richey/McCann Road intersection
Permanent stoplight at George Richey/McCann Road intersection becoming closer to reality
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Source: Lufkin Police Department
Lufkin police: Portion of Pershing Ave. closed due to gas leak
Source: KLTV Staff
Driver injured after SUV crashes into parked Tyler PD vehicle