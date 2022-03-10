Michigan man dies in two-vehicle wreck on I-30 in Hopkins County

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 29-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 30 in Hopkins County that involved two 18-wheelers Wednesday night.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers investigated the wreck, which occurred approximately seven miles east of Sulphur Springs at about 11 p.m. Wednesday.

A preliminary crash report shows that Fadi Kathawa was driving a 2016 Freightliner truck tractor towing a trailer east on I-30.

For an unknown reason, the Freightliner veered off I-30 and struck a guardrail. The truck and its trailer rolled over across the eastbound lanes, the press release stated. The Freightliner was then struck by a 2008 International truck tractor towing a trailer.

“The driver of Vehicle 1 (the Freightliner) was ejected and died at the scene,” the press release stated.

The driver of the International truck, Lester Brown, 33, of Las Vegas, Nevada, was treated and released.

Numerous eastbound lanes of I-30 were closed until the wreck was cleared. The blocked eastbound lanes are now open, according to DPS Sgt. Gregg Williams.

