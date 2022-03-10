Portion of Tyler’s SE Loop 323 to remain closed after one-vehicle wreck

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A stretch of Loop 323 in Tyler will remain closed Thursday morning as utility crews work to repair power lines damaged after a single-vehicle wreck.

Around 3 a.m., officers were called to the 1000 block of East Southeast Loop 323, near New Copeland Road, where an unidentified driver had struck a power pole.

According to Detective Andy Erbaugh, Tyler Police Department PIO, the driver was treated and released from a hospital with minor injuries, then was booked into the Smith County Jail for Driving While Intoxicated.

(Source: KLTV staff)

At one point, the wreck had knocked out power to more than 800 homes and businesses in the area, according to Oncor. Service was restored by 5:30 a.m.

“At this time, Oncor is working to replace the pole but that will take much of the morning and possibly into the afternoon,” a news release stated.

All eastbound traffic on Loop 323, from Donnybrook Avenue to east of New Copeland Road, is shut down.

Shiloh Road or Grande Boulevard can be used as alternate routes to head east from South Broadway Avenue.

