Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Portion of Tyler’s SE Loop 323 to remain closed after one-vehicle wreck

First Alert Traffic
First Alert Traffic(KLTV/KTRE)
By Lane Luckie
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:48 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A stretch of Loop 323 in Tyler will remain closed Thursday morning as utility crews work to repair power lines damaged after a single-vehicle wreck.

Around 3 a.m., officers were called to the 1000 block of East Southeast Loop 323, near New Copeland Road, where an unidentified driver had struck a power pole.

According to Detective Andy Erbaugh, Tyler Police Department PIO, the driver was treated and released from a hospital with minor injuries, then was booked into the Smith County Jail for Driving While Intoxicated.

(Source: KLTV staff)

At one point, the wreck had knocked out power to more than 800 homes and businesses in the area, according to Oncor. Service was restored by 5:30 a.m.

“At this time, Oncor is working to replace the pole but that will take much of the morning and possibly into the afternoon,” a news release stated.

All eastbound traffic on Loop 323, from Donnybrook Avenue to east of New Copeland Road, is shut down.

Shiloh Road or Grande Boulevard can be used as alternate routes to head east from South Broadway Avenue.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Renee Fowler, 35, was charged with injury to the disable/elderly/child.
Tyler nurse accused of repeatedly abusing special needs child
One person is dead after an 18-wheeler overturned in Hopkins County Wednesday night.
Michigan man dies in two-vehicle wreck on I-30 in Hopkins County
Source: KLTV Staff
Driver injured after SUV crashes into parked Tyler PD vehicle
Source: Gray News Media
Deaths of 2 found in pickup on Smith County road ruled double suicide

Latest News

KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Source: Lufkin Police Department
Lufkin police: Portion of Pershing Ave. closed due to gas leak
One person is dead after an 18-wheeler overturned in Hopkins County Wednesday night.
Michigan man dies in two-vehicle wreck on I-30 in Hopkins County
Source: KLTV Staff
Driver injured after SUV crashes into parked Tyler PD vehicle