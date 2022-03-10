Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man dead, 1 arrested in Lufkin fast food restaurant shooting

Lufkin Police are investigating a shooting that put two people in the hospital late Wednesday.(Source: Lufkin Police Department)
By Lane Luckie
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:51 AM CST
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police have arrested and charged a Corrigan man with a deadly shooting at a Sonic restaurant late Wednesday night.

Ishmael Muhammad, 20, is charged with murdering Zetavius Robins, 21, of Lufkin.

Ishmael Muhammad is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Zetavius Robins, 21, of Lufkin.(Angelina County Jail)

According to a report by the City of Lufkin, Muhammad shot Robins following a brief verbal encounter around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of Sonic Drive-In at 1901 West Frank Avenue, off Loop 287. Robins was shot while attempting to leave the restaurant in his vehicle. After being wounded, Robins crashed his car into a building across the street before being taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he later died.

A passenger in Robins’ vehicle, Kiera Allen, 21, of Lufkin, was also wounded in the incident and flown to an out-of-town hospital where she remains in stable condition. Allen is expected to recover.

The reports states that Muhammad was taken into custody a short time after the incident during a traffic stop by a Department of Public Safety trooper. The trooper heard radio traffic describing the suspect’s vehicle and made the stop on Lotus Lane.

The City of Lufkin also clarified that Muhammad was the lone shooter despite an initial belief that a second shooter may have been involved.

In addition to murder, Muhammad is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carry of a weapon.

(Source: KTRE staff)

