GRAPHIC: Washington state sheriff's deputy pulls man from burning car

Body camera catches Washington state deputy's fiery rescue of man trapped in burning car.
By Samantha Spitz
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
KENNEWICK, Wash. (KEPR) – A Washington state sheriff’s deputy rushed to save a man trapped in a burning car when a good Samaritan stepped in to help. The dramatic rescue was caught on bodycam video.

Cpl. J.P. Benitez is the officer who made the rescue. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office released video Wednesday of Benitez’s heroic efforts.

Benitez said he was driving by and saw a burning SUV in a Rite Aid parking lot on Monday.

“As I got closer to the car, I noticed there was a figure in the front seat,” Benitez said.

Police said the driver was overdosing on drugs and was unconscious at the time. Without hesitation, Benitez rushed to pull the man out of the burning car.

“Got licked a little bit by the fire, but pulled back a little bit, just enough for me to get a good hold of the gentleman and pull him out of the car,” he said.

Juan Martinez, the man in the blue hoodie in the video, helped Benitez carry the man to safety.

“I saw him struggling, so I went to go help,” Martinez said. “So, that’s when I jumped in and grabbed him by the shoulders. He grabbed him by the shoulders. I grabbed him by the feet, and we just pulled him out because we thought the car was going to explode.”

Benitez said he was glad to have someone help him out.

“That’s kind of what it boils down to as far as us doing our job,” he said. “We can’t do this without the community.”

Benitez said any first responder would have done the same thing, he just happened to be in the right place at the right time.

“It’s something we do on a daily basis,” he said. “A lot of times it gets noticed, but a lot of times there aren’t people out there with cameras, and these body cams just give us another tool, another resource to show the public some of the things we’re exposed to.”

Police said the man pulled from the car was treated by medics and then taken into custody, possibly for drug-related charges. Benitez said he was not seriously injured in the fire.

Copyright 2022 KEPR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

