Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Winter Weather Advisories for Hopkins, Hunt, Delta, Rains counties from 6 AM Fri - 6 PM Fri. Up to .50″ of sleet/snow and a glaze of ice possible. Winter Weather Advisory from 6 AM Fri - Midnight Fri for Franklin, Titus, Morris, Cass, Camp, Upshur, Gregg, Marion, and Harrison counties. Snowfall totals of up to 1″ are possible. Slippery Road Conditions will be possible in the advisory areas as bridges/overpasses may become slick late in the day as temperatures drop into the 30s. Please drive carefully, especially Friday night/Saturday morning as temperatures drop into the mid to upper 20s by Saturday morning. www.drivetexas.org for the latest on road conditions. A great tool. Use it. We are not expecting any of the wintry precipitation to become an issue until well into the afternoon or even the evening hours as surface temperatures will be very warm. After this winter mess moves out late Friday night, we are looking for lots of sunshine this weekend. A cold start on Saturday for sure, then a nice warming trend is likely. Another weak front on Monday evening may bring a few showers to our area and another on Thursday night, but temperatures will be well above freezing, so no wintry precipitation is even possible.

