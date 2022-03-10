Driver injured after SUV crashes into parked Tyler PD vehicle

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A woman was injured when her SUV veered off of Gentry Parkway and struck a parked Tyler Police Department patrol vehicle Thursday.

According to Sergeant Hall David, the wreck occurred in the 200 block of Gentry Parkway. The Tyler PD officer had parked the patrol unit to execute a search warrant.

After the crash, the driver of the SUV was able to walk to a nearby ambulance. She was treated at the scene of the wreck.

David said the woman was stunned when her airbag was deployed.

