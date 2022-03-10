Authorities ID boy, 14, killed by deputy at Texas apartment

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) - The person fatally shot last week by a sheriff’s deputy at a West Texas apartment complex has been identified as a 14-year-old boy, authorities said Wednesday.

Authorities have not released details about the events leading up to Juan Herrera being shot by a Midland County sheriff’s deputy at 2:20 a.m. on March 3 at a Midland apartment complex. The investigation was turned over to the Texas Rangers.

In a release the day of the shooting, the Texas Department of Public Safety said that the person who was shot was taken to a hospital, where he died. The release said that since the person didn’t have a state-issued identification card or driver’s license on him, authorities were working to identify him.

Herrera’s family members said they were notified Tuesday that authorities had identified him as the person killed. DPS said a medical examiner’s office identified him using dental records.

DPS said the deputy who was involved in the shooting wasn’t injured and was placed on administrative leave pending further investigation.

