Arkansas men sentenced for fraudulent wind farm project

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Two Arkansas men have been sentenced to federal prison for fraud and money laundering related to a proposed wind farm project that was never built.

Federal prosecutors say 47-year-old Jody Douglas Davis of Searcy was sentenced to 12 years and 64-year-old Phillip Vincent Ridings to eight years. Both were also ordered to pay more than $1.1 million in restitution during Tuesday’s sentencing.

Prosecutors say the two formed companies in Arkansas and Texas and fraudulently told investors they would develop a new wind turbine that was approved for a $10 million grant.

Prosecutors say Davis also failed to tell investors he was convicted in 2009 in Oklahoma of wire fraud and money laundering.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.