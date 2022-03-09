East Texans adjusting lifestyles as fuel prices rise

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Most working East Texans are on a budget, but what is the rise in fuel prices doing to those trying to stretch their dollars?

Many East Texans are amending their budgets for essential and non-essential spending.

For food shoppers, every dollar needs to be spent wisely. But rising gas prices now have them being even more careful with spending.

“We find ourselves stockpiling a little bit on things that are not going to ruin,” says Gladewater shopper Dawn Shugart.

“You do wonder, at what point are we going to reach whatever limits are out there. It’s a little scary,” says Hawkins resident Darla Ferguson.

Having to allocate more of their budget now for fuel, many are reconsidering what they deem non-essential spending.

Essentials being food, rent or mortgage, utilities and fuel. Bills that have to be paid.

But some say as they tighten their belts, things like eating out, and entertainment are on the cut list.

“Less shopping. Probably not going out to eat as much,” Darla says.

“You have to have electricity so now I’m looking at solar,” Shugart says.

Even volunteerism could be affected.

“The gas thing is definitely an issue. Driving in, using more gas and so on. Everything goes up. It makes a big difference how much budget you have for it,” says Barbara Casburn, who volunteers at an animal rescue center.

And of course its going to curtail travel.

“We were planning a trip to Florida pulling an RV with a truck, and that’s not going to happen because the price of gas would just be astronomical,” says Shugart.

And other concerns arise, as well.

“Elderly people on a budget. That’s scary,” Ferguson says.

