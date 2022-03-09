Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

East Texans adjusting lifestyles as fuel prices rise

Fewer vacations, less ‘non-essential’ spending
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Most working East Texans are on a budget, but what is the rise in fuel prices doing to those trying to stretch their dollars?

Many East Texans are amending their budgets for essential and non-essential spending.

For food shoppers, every dollar needs to be spent wisely. But rising gas prices now have them being even more careful with spending.

“We find ourselves stockpiling a little bit on things that are not going to ruin,” says Gladewater shopper Dawn Shugart.

“You do wonder, at what point are we going to reach whatever limits are out there. It’s a little scary,” says Hawkins resident Darla Ferguson.

Having to allocate more of their budget now for fuel, many are reconsidering what they deem non-essential spending.

Essentials being food, rent or mortgage, utilities and fuel. Bills that have to be paid.

But some say as they tighten their belts, things like eating out, and entertainment are on the cut list.

“Less shopping. Probably not going out to eat as much,” Darla says.

“You have to have electricity so now I’m looking at solar,” Shugart says.

Even volunteerism could be affected.

“The gas thing is definitely an issue. Driving in, using more gas and so on. Everything goes up. It makes a big difference how much budget you have for it,” says Barbara Casburn, who volunteers at an animal rescue center.

And of course its going to curtail travel.

“We were planning a trip to Florida pulling an RV with a truck, and that’s not going to happen because the price of gas would just be astronomical,” says Shugart.

And other concerns arise, as well.

“Elderly people on a budget. That’s scary,” Ferguson says.

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tyler resident won $3 million from a Texas Lottery scratch-off game.
Tyler resident wins $3 million prize from scratch-off game
Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 20 and Estes Parkway involving an...
18-wheeler carrying race cars involved in fatal crash in Gregg County
Source: Gray News Media
Deaths of 2 found in pickup on Smith County road ruled double suicide
Jessica Renee Fowler, 35, was charged with injury to the disable/elderly/child.
Tyler nurse accused of repeatedly abusing special needs child
Emergency responders are on-site as reports come in regarding a bomb threat at Chapel Hill High...
Chapel Hill High School dismissed in connection with bomb threat