Tyler resident wins $3 million prize from scratch-off game

AUSTIN - One lucky Tyler resident scratched their way to a whole lot of scratch.

The Texas Lottery reported that the Tyler resident, who elected to remain anonymous, claimed a top prize-winning ticket worth $3 million from the $250 Million Cash Party scratch ticket game. The ticket was purchased at the Raceway store located at 3318 S. Main St. in Lindale.

This was the last of four top prizes worth $3 million to be claimed in this game. According to The Texas Lottery, Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.45, including break-even prizes.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.