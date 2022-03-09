Tyler police find abandoned cremation urn with ashes inside

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department is hoping to reunite an abandoned cremation urn with its owner.

In a social media post Wednesday morning, the department showed a photo of a black cremation urn. The urn was found on January 3 in the 4700 block of DC drive next to a dumpster. The ashes were apparently still inside.

“We don’t often get found property like this but when we do, we want to get it back to, well someone,” the post said. “We’d hate to not be able to give the person back to their family. We don’t know who left it.”

If you are missing an urn or know anything about this, contact Tyler Police Department’s property unit at (903) 531-1075.

