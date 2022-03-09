Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization takes public comment on proposed amendment to Master Street Plan

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) provided information on a proposed amendment to the Master Street Plan, and took public comment Tuesday evening.

The amendment would extend Waljim Street in South Tyler, connecting Market Square Boulevard and West Grande Boulevard.

At the meeting were many property owners and developers in the South Tyler area. Some were concerned about traffic, while others were interested in how this could impact them.

“The purpose of this proposed extension would be a way to connect the neighborhoods and give them a route that would get up to Target, to Walmart, up to along S. Broadway and also all the way down to the proposed extension of Market Square Blvd. So they could get all the way to the South Cumberland Mall and not have to get on South Broadway at all,” said Michael Howell, Metropolitan Planning Organization manager.

MPO is run by a policy board which is where the proposal and comments from this evening will go to next according to Howell.

They will meet on Thursday March 24 at 2 p.m. in the Tyler Development Center’s conference room.

