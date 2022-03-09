Third grader brought gun onto Sherman ISD bus Wed. morning

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman ISD contacted parents Wednesday morning that a third-grader had gotten onto a school bus headed to Dillingham Elementary with a gun.

“I didn’t know if she was okay at first and it could have went the other way,” said Diana Camren, who had a kid on the bus. “So just anger and worry all at once.”

While on that bus, Camren said the student threatened her daughter, a fifth-grader.

“The little boy got on the bus and opened a book bag, not a regular book pack, just a different book bag, and showed her the gun and said, ‘I’d like to kill you, and if you tell anyone I will shoot you,’” said Camren.

Sherman ISD said they are not able to confirm whether the boy threatened anyone.

The district said the bus driver discovered the gun and intercepted it before anyone entered the school.

Now, Camren said she has a message for parents.

“Do better,” said Camren. “It’s our job to protect our kids and not just our kids but other kids.”

She said that includes making sure kids can’t access guns at home.

“If you’re going to own guns, that’s fine,” said Camren. “I am so for you owning guns, but it’s our job as a parent to make sure that it’s put up, in a lockbox, somewhere that our kids can not just go and get.”

She said her daughter went to the counselor’s office, and as a parent, she urges other kids to speak up if something like this happens to them.

“She was very brave,” said Camren.

Sherman ISD said the student who brought the gun was immediately removed from campus and will not return.

“They did a good job,” said Camren. “I’m very happy with how they handled everything, and I wanted to thank them because my child is here with me, and she’s safe.”

The district also said the student will face disciplinary action according to the Student Code of Conduct and all applicable state and federal laws.

Just two months ago, a handgun was confiscated from a second-grader at the same school.

Last October a gun was seized, and two students were arrested at Sherman High School.

Sherman ISD sent this letter out to parents regarding the incident:

