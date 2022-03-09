Rising diesel prices could impact Longview public works department

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - While many are feeling the price at the pump for regular gas, one local East Texas municipality is feeling the effect from diesel prices.

The City of Longview’s public works department relies heavily on diesel for their day to day operations. Heavy equipment that they use along with dump trucks for road repair are effected by the rise in the price of diesel. The city has a fuel budget that is a certain price rate.

“We budget $2.65 for a gallon of diesel and we are seeing prices at $5.30 In some places right now so it has increased on us. We are not going to reduce the amount of services that we provide to our customers. We will just have to figure out how we can do that, how we can save some money in other areas so we can cover those cost,” said Dwayne Archer, Director of Public Works for the City of Longview.

The city has a fund balance that is available if needed. The city council can allocate funds to help with the rising fuel prices.

