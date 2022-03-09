Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Polk County Sheriff’s Office searching for copper thieves

Pictured is the Ford F-350 dually that suspects used to steal copper from a Polk County...
Pictured is the Ford F-350 dually that suspects used to steal copper from a Polk County property. (Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)(Polk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the people who stole copper from a property on a property off Crestview Drive on Feb. 14.

According to a post on the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the theft occurred in the early morning hours.

The suspects were driving a 2000 to 2007 Ford F-350 dually that was towing a flatbed utility trailer, according to a post on the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. The pickup has a sticker in the top right and left corners of the rear window.

“If you have any information in reference to this case that will help with the investigation, contact the sheriff’s office at (936) 327-6810,” the Facebook post stated. “If you would rather remain anonymous, you may contact the Polk County Crime Stoppers at (936) 327-STOP.”

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tyler resident won $3 million from a Texas Lottery scratch-off game.
Tyler resident wins $3 million prize from scratch-off game
Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 20 and Estes Parkway involving an...
18-wheeler carrying race cars involved in fatal crash in Gregg County
Source: Gray News Media
Deaths of 2 found in pickup on Smith County road ruled double suicide
Emergency responders are on-site as reports come in regarding a bomb threat at Chapel Hill High...
Chapel Hill High School dismissed in connection with bomb threat
Former Smith County elections official pleads guilty in colon-cleanse prank
Former Smith County elections official pleads guilty in colon-cleanse prank

Latest News

4 people were arrested, with charges varying from sex offender to a felon with a gun, as well...
San Augustine home raided after neighbors complain of drug activity near school
Tiffany Pomeroy
San Augustine County drug bust
Source: Gray News Media
Fire breaks out at RoyOMartin OSB plant in Corrigan
One person is dead after an 18-wheeler overturned in Hopkins County Wednesday night.
Eastbound lanes of I-30 shut down following fatal 18-wheeler wreck
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Thursday’s Weather: Mostly sunny and nice today