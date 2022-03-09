Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Patriots owner Robert Kraft, 80, is reportedly engaged to girlfriend, 47

Robert Kraft attends day one of Homecoming Weekend on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Pacific...
Robert Kraft attends day one of Homecoming Weekend on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif.(Richard Shotwell | Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
(CNN) - New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is reportedly getting a new ring to add to his collection.

People Magazine reports the 80-year-old is engaged to his 47-year-old girlfriend Dr. Dana Blumberg.

Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger announced their engagement at a gala event Saturday.

Kraft was previously married to Myra Kraft for nearly 50 years before she died of ovarian cancer.

Kraft and Blumberg are believed to have been dating since 2019, the same year Kraft was accused of paying for sex acts at a spa.

A Florida appeals court later ruled that police violated the rights of Kraft and 24 others arrested in connection to the case when they secretly installed cameras inside massage rooms.

Prosecutors eventually dropped the charges.

Since then, the couple has been seen at a number of social events together.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

