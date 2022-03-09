Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Skies becoming partly to mostly sunny on Wednesday. Sunny on Thursday. Clouds return and temps fall on Friday as cold front moves in.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Clouds should begin to break up a bit overnight as well allowing for a partly cloudy sky for our Wednesday, then lots of sunshine for Thursday. As previously forecast, a strong cold front is expected to move into our area early on Friday morning. Temperatures will likely fall throughout the day and a good chance for rain exists through the afternoon hours (50-60%). There is even a chance for a few flurries north of I-20 during the afternoon, just as the precipitation ends. Plenty of sunshine is forecast for the weekend, however, on the thermometer side of things, temperatures drop into the middle to upper 20s on Saturday morning...so we will need to make sure the 4 Ps are taken care of. People, Pets, Pipes, and Plants. Lows near freezing on Sunday morning will be possible as well. A major warm up is anticipated next week, so no more freezing temps are expected...hopefully for the rest of the season. We will monitor for you, as always. Note: Friday will also be a windy day as winds shift out of the north and northwest at 15-25 mph, gusts higher are possible. A few breezy days are expected to occur on Sunday and Monday, then settling down on Tuesday. Have a “warm” night!

