Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Mud daubers contribute to Kaufman County house fire

The fire marshal's office said that wiring and mud daubers caused the fire.
The fire marshal's office said that wiring and mud daubers caused the fire.(Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - According to the Kaufman County Fire Marshal’s Office, a house fire north of Terrell last week was contributed to by faulty wiring and mud daubers.

After a forensic examination of the site, Kaufman County’s Fire Marshal’s Office says their investigation determined the area of the fire’s origin was in the attic above the garage.

The fire marshal's office said that wiring and mud daubers caused the fire.
The fire marshal's office said that wiring and mud daubers caused the fire.(Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office)

A detailed search revealed electrical connections that were not located inside junction boxes, according to the fire marshal. The cause of the fire was a mud dauber nest which had fully encompassed a wiring connection. Deterioration was seen on interior portions of the mud dauber nest.

“Needless to say, fire origin and cause determinations require patience and attention to detail,” the fire marshal’s office said.

The fire marshal's office said that wiring and mud daubers caused the fire.
The fire marshal's office said that wiring and mud daubers caused the fire.(Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 20 and Estes Parkway involving an...
18-wheeler carrying race cars involved in fatal crash in Gregg County
Train derailment in Pittsburg.
32 train cars derailed in Pittsburg
Cody Phelps, left, and Auben Stenovich, both of Athens, were arrested on 34 counts each of...
Horse caretakers arrested on 34 counts of animal cruelty in Henderson County
WEBXTRA: Harrison County homeowner shoots man accused of breaking into house
‘Just leave’: Harrison County woman shoots man accused of breaking into house
Jeffery Lance Gurley, 56
Investigation of former East Texas teacher finds hundreds of alleged child porn images

Latest News

A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for Helen May Marie Pierce, 11, a runaway who...
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas girl believed to be in danger
Groups in Lufkin were determined Tuesday to prevent underage drinking by making parents and...
Lufkin groups discourage underage drinking as spring break approaches
Kids helping Neighbors
Kids Helping Neighbor
Sticker Shock
Lufkin groups discourage underage drinking as spring break approaches