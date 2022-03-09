East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! We’re starting out with some patchy fog this morning. Temperatures are falling into the 30s. Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies into the afternoon with temperatures warming into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. More sunshine and another nice day is on the way for tomorrow with temperatures nearing 70 degrees by afternoon. Another cold front arrives Friday morning. Expect mostly cloudy skies Friday and a likely chance for rain along the front. As temperatures fall behind the front, some rain could be mixed with sleet and snow before the end of the day, but no accumulations are expected. A hard freeze will happen overnight Friday into Saturday morning, then a quick warm-up through the weekend.

