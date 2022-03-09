Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Marshall rescinds boil water notice for all residents

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Marshall has rescinded their boil water notice.

From the City of Marshall:

Following the repair of a 24-inch water main break on the Corner of Alvin Street and South Carter and shutting down the pumps at the water plant, on Friday, March 4, 2022, the City of Marshall Public Works Department was required to issue a water boil notice according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ). After compliance with the TCEQ testing procedures, the Boil Water Notice issued for the City of Marshall is now lifted and water quality has been assured to be safe for consumption on Tuesday, March 8, 2021.

According to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, a Boil Water Notice is used as a precaution or notification to protect consumers from drinking water that may have been contaminated with harmful bacteria. On Friday. March 4, 2022, the City of Marshall experienced low distribution pressure requiring a Boil Water Notice by TCEQ. The City of Marshall Public Works Department has verified proper water distribution pressures and the microbiological sample marked “special” collected from representative locations were analyzed by an accredited lab to be found safe for consumption.

