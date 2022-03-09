Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

LeTourneau University welcomes new volleyball coach

By Michael Coleman
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:25 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Alison Williams, LeTourneau University’s new volleyball coach hails from Martin Methodist, in Pulaski, TN. It was her first head coaching job and she’d lead the Redhawks to their first post season win. Williams has produced 19 all-conference players and said she can’t wait to work with the Lady Yellowjackets.

“I think about just making sure that I am supporting the players where they are right now, and making sure that I am helping them meet all their personal goals despite what they may have gone through last year, build on the success that they have and help them to leave behind any negativity that they don’t want to bring forward,” Williams said.

Williams said she’s already begun meeting with players.

“We’ve had individual meetings with a couple of them, we’ve had team meetings on zoom and one in person and they’re all really excited as am I,” she said.

For her part, Williams said she’s perpetually looking to improve.

“I’m a student of the game, I’m always looking to get better I’m always listening to podcasts, I’m always reading books, I’m listening to people I think know more than me,” she said.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Renee Fowler, 35, was charged with injury to the disable/elderly/child.
Tyler nurse accused of repeatedly abusing special needs child
One person is dead after an 18-wheeler overturned in Hopkins County Wednesday night.
Michigan man dies in two-vehicle wreck on I-30 in Hopkins County
First Alert Traffic
Portion of Tyler’s SE Loop 323 to remain closed after one-vehicle wreck
Source: KLTV Staff
Driver injured after SUV crashes into parked Tyler PD vehicle
Source: Gray News Media
Deaths of 2 found in pickup on Smith County road ruled double suicide

Latest News

FILE - San Diego Padres left fielder Allen Cordoba passes a logo for Play Ball, an initiative...
Test for MLB players will be how deal looks to them in ‘26
Gavin Kensmil attempts a free throw at the WAC tournament against ACU (SFA Athletics)
ACU downs SFA in WAC quarterfinals
Red Raiders Face Iowa State in Big 12 Quarterfinals
Texas Tech men breeze past Iowa State 72-41 in Big 12 Quarterfinals
SFA Baseball practice (KTRE Sports)
SFA baseball set to open conference play on Saturday against Lamar
FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
Play ball! MLB players reach deal, salvage 162-game season