LeTourneau University welcomes new volleyball coach

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Alison Williams, LeTourneau University’s new volleyball coach hails from Martin Methodist, in Pulaski, TN. It was her first head coaching job and she’d lead the Redhawks to their first post season win. Williams has produced 19 all-conference players and said she can’t wait to work with the Lady Yellowjackets.

“I think about just making sure that I am supporting the players where they are right now, and making sure that I am helping them meet all their personal goals despite what they may have gone through last year, build on the success that they have and help them to leave behind any negativity that they don’t want to bring forward,” Williams said.

Williams said she’s already begun meeting with players.

“We’ve had individual meetings with a couple of them, we’ve had team meetings on zoom and one in person and they’re all really excited as am I,” she said.

For her part, Williams said she’s perpetually looking to improve.

“I’m a student of the game, I’m always looking to get better I’m always listening to podcasts, I’m always reading books, I’m listening to people I think know more than me,” she said.

