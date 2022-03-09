‘Jacks back in postseason after long, bumpy ride

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA men’s basketball team is just three wins away from returning to their first NCAA Tournament since 2018.

To get here it has been a bumpy road. The ‘Jacks won the 2018 Southland Tournament as the three-seed and then pushed Chris Beard and Texas Tech to the final minutes in the NCAA Tournament, losing 70-60 in Dallas. It is hard to believe that that game was the last postseason game played by a men’s team at SFA.

In 2019, the ‘Jacks had a rocky season where they failed to make the Southland Tournament. 202o though looked like the perfect year for SFA. The ‘Jacks beat No.1 Duke in November and went on to finish the year 28-3. The Southland regular season champs learned a day before they were set to play in the SLC semifinals that the tournament was canceled, and soon after that they learned the NCAA Tournament was canceled.

After that magical season it was announced the program would serve a one-year postseason ban due to finidings in an NCAA investigation that former employees no longer with the department had reported faulty APR rankings for athletes in several sports including basketball. Originally the deal for the ban was for the 2021-22 season but the school asked and was granted that the ban be served during the 2021 Tournament.

So all of that brings us to the 2021-22 team. It was a rough start after Roti Ware went down for the year.

“We had to learn new roles,” head coach Kyle Keller said. “This team is not the team we thought we would have in the summer but it is what it is.”

The Jacks started conference play 4-4 through a tough January. When the Calendar moved to February the ‘Jacks became a different team. They won 10-straight games to close out the season in a three-way tie for first play in the WAC. Three wins in three days will bring SFA back to the tournament where the program has become known as bracket busters.

“When you talk about doubters that is one thing I have carried with me since freshman year,” Gavin Kensmil said. “I wanted to prove that I could be a vital part of a really good team and try to make it back to the NCAA tournament. I played my freshman year [at Iona] but did not play a lot so I don’t want to really take credit for that. I am just happy and excited I am finally in a position where I can be an important part of this team and I am excited to see where we can go.”

SFA’s first game in the WAC tournament will be in the quarterfinals on Thursday night at 10:30 p.m. CT. The team is the hottest team in the league right now and are playing like they want it all. They have been in blowout wins and last second buzzer beaters. This team has faced the adversity and now it is time to take what they have learned and use it at Wac Vegas.

“I am excited to see what this life is like,” Calvin Solomon said. “ The pandemic messed us up and now we get a chance and an opportunity to do it. I am going to take full advantage of it. I play until the buzzer. The close games helped us in the long run and the blowout games helped us in the long run.”

